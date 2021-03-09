High school senior passes away, Mount Pleasant ISD mourns death

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant ISD mourned the death of one of their students after a high school senior died on Monday morning.

18-year-old Nataly Kristina Montoya went to Mount Pleasant High School. Montoya passed away on Monday, March 8.

In a statement Mount Pleasant ISD said:

“MPISD extends our deepest condolences to the family of MPHS senior, Nataly Montoya. Her friends, classmates, and teachers have described her as bright, outgoing, bubbly, and a ray of sunshine. She was a friend to all. To the Soto and Montoya families–we are so sorry for your loss. It is our loss too and we are grieving right alongside you. It has been our honor to teach, know, and love her.”

According to the school district, a visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 10 at 5 p.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Mount Pleasant.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church with a burial to follow at Edwards Cemetery.