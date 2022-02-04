Editor’s note: The name of the organization is “No Kid Hungry.”

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Many East Texas families struggle with hunger. Fortunately there are organizations working to help put food on the table.

Five rural school districts across Texas, including Mount Pleasant ISD, have received $30,000 through the “rural school district cohort.” A year into this program, organizers say the impact has been far-reaching.

“With the funding we were able to provide, they served over 850,000 meals to kids in the Mount Pleasant community. Which we know is so important because for a lot of kids the meals that they get at school may be the only meals that they’re getting,” said Mia Medina, Program Manager.

This year, they hope to expand the program, providing resources to more districts across Texas.

Pilot districts will guide these new recruits through the year as they efficiently use the new funding to improve the lives of rural students.