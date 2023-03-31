MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – The Superintendent of Mount Pleasant ISD issued a statement Friday morning about a “possible threat” made against students Thursday night.

At 6:30 a.m., the school took to Facebook to state, “MPISD is aware of the threatening post on Snapchat. After an investigation, everyone is safe and the threat is unfounded.”

Several hours later, Superintendent Judd Marshall made a lengthy follow-up post, assuring parents that the school is taking the situation seriously.

“Had we believed a credible threat was made, we would have canceled school today,” Marshall said. “I can assure you that we take any possible threat seriously and investigate those possible threats fully. My own two children attend MPISD schools, and they are both in attendance today.”

Marshall said there are pieces of information that he cannot share because of the ongoing investigation, but he did mention a “Hit List” with student names on it.

“Last, I want to say that it is really unfortunate when people get on social media and make statements that are not true. Not only is it hurtful to the students whose names are on a ‘Hit List’ but it is also hurtful to the student who has been accused of doing this,” Marshall said. “We have no reason to believe that the accused student was the one that actually made the post, so please be careful what you say about others and remember that this student is a child.”

Read Marshall’s full statement below: