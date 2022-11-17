MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) — The City of Mount Pleasant rang in the holiday season with its 3rd Annual Boots to Bells Tree Lighting Celebration.

“A lot of different people coming from different areas, they all get together and meet new people. It’s great, it builds us together and make the community closer,” said Tracy Craig, Mayor of Mount Pleasant.

Craig added that the courthouse was lit with 1 million lights.

“It’s so beautiful and I’ve come the last two years and took pictures everywhere and waved at everyone and it’s so exciting,” said Mrs. Claus, Santa’s wife.

Mrs. Claus and Santa put smiles on children and adults’ faces at the tree lighting.

“It makes you feel more like family that you don’t have to be behind a screen any longer,” said Mrs. Claus.

Many East Texas went out to enjoy activities for all ages, free hot chocolate and holiday music.

“Christmas is the best season of the year,” said Jillian Adair, Mount Pleasant resident.

Excitement, laughter and cheer filled the streets of Downtown Mount Pleasant.

“Us starting this thing 3 years ago was the best thing we could have done for our community,” said Craig.