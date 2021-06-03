Mount Pleasant PD searching for woman they say walked out of store with 2 iPhones, 2 AirPods

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is looking for a woman who they say walked out of a store with hundreds of dollars worth of technology.

According to Mount Pleasant PD, a female subject with a tattoo on her upper left arm walked out of a Verizon Wireless store with two iPhone 12’s and two AirPods.

Police say she was able to produce fraudulent ID to an account and purchased the items to have them billed to that account.

The subject left the store in an early 2000s Chevrolet flatbed truck.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle to call them at 903-575-4004.

