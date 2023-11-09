MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – A Mount Pleasant dog food manufacturer issued a voluntary recall due to a possible salmonella risk.

Mid America Pet Food first issued a recall for one lot of dog food on Sept. 3, another on Oct. 30 then expanded it on Nov. 9 to all brands of pet food they make. The recall includes pet food products with best by dates before Oct. 31 made in the Mount Pleasant facility due to the risk of salmonella contamination.

Recalled pet food includes the following:

Mid America Pet Food All dog and cat food with best by dates before Oct. 31 Brands include Victor Super Premium Dog Foods, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet food, Member’s Mark Bag sizes including 5 pound, 15 pound, 16 pound, 30 pound, 40 pound, and 50 pound

Victor brand Hi-Pro Plus dog food 5-pound bags with lot code 1000016385, with best by dates of April 30, 2024

Victor brand Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula Lot numbers 1000016890, 1000016891, 1000016892 Best by date of June 12, 2024 5 pound, 15 pound, and 40 pound bags



Visit the FDA’s recall page to learn more.

The CDC said they have received reports of Salmonella infections in seven states, including Alabama, California, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Minnesota and Oklahoma. One person was hospitalized but no deaths have been reported.

The outbreak, which mostly includes infants as their developing immune systems mean they are more likely to get a severe salmonella infection, was linked to pet food manufactured by Mid America Pet Food, the CDC said.

Pet owners should throw away recalled pet food in a sealed trash bag and put it inside a sealed trash so wildlife can’t get into it. The CDC advises you also clean surfaces and items like pet bowls and toys and call a healthcare provider if you have any of the following severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and fever higher than 102

Diarrhea for more than three days that doesn’t improve

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration Signs include not peeing much, dry mouth and throat and feeling dizzy when standing up



The CDC also advises that you call a veterinary provider if your pet has any of these symptoms after eating the recalled food:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Fever

Loss of appetite

Decreased activity level

Anyone who thinks their pet got sick from the recalled food can report complaints online or call your state’s FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator. The Texas number is 855-630-2112.