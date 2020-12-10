Mount Pleasant woman not wearing a seatbelt, dies after striking tree

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK)- A Mount Pleasant woman died after striking a tree. She was not wearing her seatbelt.

According to DPS, troopers were called to a crash involving one vehicle on Wednesday at 10:36 p.m. They arrived at a scene at the intersection of County Roads 4240 and 4250 in Titus County, which is about seven miles east of Mount Pleasant.

The preliminary investigation showed that a 2008 Hyundai Elantra was traveling westbound on County Road 4250. Then the driver of the Hyundai failed to stop at a “T” intersection and “left the road striking a tree.”

Niesha Brown, 29, of Mount Pleasant, was driving the Hyundai and died at the scene.

Brown was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Steve Agan and taken to Tumey Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant.

Also two female minors, who were passengers, were transported to different hospitals. One of them sustained serious injuries.

The crash is still being investigated.