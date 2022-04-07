MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) — The Mount Vernon ISD school board has called for a $52.3 million bond for the May 7 election, according to the district.
MVISD said that the process has been a community effort over the last year with a board planning committee which includes citizens, city leaders, board members, teachers and parents.
“The Committee dedicated several months to data collection, evaluations, and planning to put this bond package together,” said the district.
Proposition A of the bond is $39.5 million and consists of updates in fine arts, administration, the media center, renovated spaces, vocational agriculture, food service and mechanical, electrical and circulation service.
Proposition B of the bond is $12 million and consists of updates to athletics.
See below for a breakdown of what the bond will cover:
Fine arts
- Band hall
- Practice rooms
- Storage rooms
- Black box theater
- Art room with storage and kiln
Administration
- District administration office addition
- Intermediate / junior high office addition and renovation
- HS office renovation
Media center
- New high school media center
Renovated spaces
- Special education
- Classrooms
- Offices
- Intermediate/junior high media center
- Existing cafeteria
Vocational Agriculture
- New vocational agriculture shop
Food Service
- HS cafeteria expansion
- New addition of full functioning kitchen
Service
- Mechanical, electrical, circulation
Athletics
- New baseball field
- New softball field
- Ball field restrooms/concessions
- Turf football field
- New home stands for 3,000 with 400 reserved seats
- New premanufactured press box
- Restrooms, concessions, tickets