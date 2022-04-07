MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) — The Mount Vernon ISD school board has called for a $52.3 million bond for the May 7 election, according to the district.

MVISD said that the process has been a community effort over the last year with a board planning committee which includes citizens, city leaders, board members, teachers and parents.

“The Committee dedicated several months to data collection, evaluations, and planning to put this bond package together,” said the district.

Proposition A of the bond is $39.5 million and consists of updates in fine arts, administration, the media center, renovated spaces, vocational agriculture, food service and mechanical, electrical and circulation service.

Proposition B of the bond is $12 million and consists of updates to athletics.

See below for a breakdown of what the bond will cover:

Fine arts

Band hall

Practice rooms

Storage rooms

Black box theater

Art room with storage and kiln

Administration

District administration office addition

Intermediate / junior high office addition and renovation

HS office renovation

Media center

New high school media center

Renovated spaces

Special education

Classrooms

Offices

Intermediate/junior high media center

Existing cafeteria

Vocational Agriculture

New vocational agriculture shop

Food Service

HS cafeteria expansion

New addition of full functioning kitchen

Service

Mechanical, electrical, circulation

Athletics

New baseball field

New softball field

Ball field restrooms/concessions

Turf football field

New home stands for 3,000 with 400 reserved seats

New premanufactured press box

Restrooms, concessions, tickets