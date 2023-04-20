A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Mount Vernon man was indicted on Wednesday on federal child exploitation charges and is accused of taking a minor across state lines to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to his indictment, Zachary Arzola, a.k.a. Zachary Castenada, 26, from December 2022 to Jan. 9 used the internet, social media and messaging apps to coerce a minor to engage in illegal sexual conduct.

In December 2022, Arzola allegedly traveled from Texas to Ohio for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and on Jan. 9, allegedly took a minor across state lines to engage in sexual activity.

“If convicted, Arzola faces up to life in federal prison,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The case is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, Mount Vernon Police Department and the Clermon County Sheriff’s Office.