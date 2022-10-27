TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Spring of next year, Golden Chick will be bringing its fifth location to the East Texas area.

It will be located at 205 W Southwest Loop 323, replacing the Long John Silver’s that is currently using that lot, according to the City of Tyler permit website.

Golden Chick was first established in 1967 in San Marcos by World War II veteran Howard Walker and his wife Jacque Walker.

Golden Chick is one of the fastest-growing restaurant brands in the U.S. and has been recognized as one of the top brands in the country by Nation’s Restaurant News, according the The Golden Chick website.