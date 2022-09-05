TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Parks and Rec Department has released the lineup for this fall’s Movies in the Park showings.

Beginning on Sept. 24, officials said the following family-friendly movies will be shown at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave on Saturdays this fall:

Sonic 2, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Pinocchio (2018), Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Encanto, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

All movies are free admission, and visitors are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and picnics to the park. Tyler Parks and Rec said this season is made possible in part through their sponsor, Code Ninjas.