SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On the morning of Oct. 27, two cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 20 leaving one dead.

According to the investigation done by Trooper Don Appleman, a freightliner truck was traveling east on Interstate 20. A Chevrolet Express van was also traveling east on Interstate 20 behind the freight truck. The Chevrolet failed to control its speed and struck the freight truck in the rear, according to DPS.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 74-year-old Perrin K. Hannah from Keller, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the freight truck was not injured.