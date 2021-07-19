4 people injured after five-vehicle wreck on I-20 when tree falls on the road

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Four people were injured after five vehicles wrecked, including an 18-wheeler, when a tree fell across Interstate 20 Monday afternoon.

According to law enforcement on the scene, the wreck was called in just after 1:30 p.m and is at mile marker 548, which is about eight miles west of Lindale.

DPS workers are on the scene trying to clear the roads. Multiple ambulances were at the crash site to treat those that were injured.

It is unclear as of this writing the identities of those involved or the extent of their injuries.

This is a breaking news story and KETK News has a crew en route to the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.