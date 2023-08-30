LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview area is experiencing widespread power outages Wednesday morning.

The city said this is effecting many City of Longview facilities and many intersections are without power. SWEPCO reported that close to 6,000 customers are without power in the Longview area as of 11:30 a.m.

A traffic alert has been issued by the Longview Police Department in the area of W. Marshall and Gilmer Road. Several lanes have been closed due to a power line that is down in the intersection.

Please use an alternative route around this area.

Also several traffic signals are currently without power. Drivers are asked to treat these intersections as four-way stops.

The following city facilities are reported to be without power:

City Hall

Longview Public Library

Visit Longview Texas

Housing and Community Services

Longview Convention Complex

Development Services and Grant and Human Services

The Longview Police Department (Emergency Services Remain Active)

The Longview Fire Department Administration (Emergency Services Remain Active)

Longview Parks Office

Green Street Recreation Center

Human Resources and Partners in Prevention

SWEPCO expects restoration to most customers by 4 p.m. but many could be restored much sooner. More information will be released as soon as available.

Customers can receive updates on restoration by downloading the SWEPCO app and registering for alerts.