SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The San Augustine Fire Department was dispatched to an oil rig explosion on Monday evening.

Officials said the incident happened on a rig site located on FM 353, and that departments from Sabine, Nacogdoches and Allegiance Medical Service responded for assistance.

“We have no further information available to release of injuries,” officials said.

San Augustine Fire said they would like to thank the fire departments from Pineland, Center and Joaquin for “offering man power and apparatus” in case anything else came up in the county during the incident while their department was at the scene of the explosion.