EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Multiple high school marching bands across East Texas placed high Tuesday and Wednesday night at the 2023 State Military Marching Band Contest.

The following East Texas Schools placed in the finals of their conference at the competition:

1A/2A

  • First Place – Carlisle High School
  • Second Place – Union Grove High School
  • Third Place – Shelbyville High School
  • Fourth Place – Harleton High School
  • Fifth Place – Timpson High School

3A

  • First Place – New Diana High School
  • Second Place – White Oak High School
  • Third Place – Sabine High School
  • Fourth Place – West Rusk High School
  • Fifth Place – Troup High School
  • Photo of Lindale Band with award.
    Photo courtesy of Lindale ISD.
  • Photo of Bullard High School Band.
    Photo of the Bullard High School Band courtesy of Kristi Kuczkowski.
  • Photo of Chapel Hill ISD band.
    Photo courtesy of Chapel Hill ISD.
  • Photo of New Diana drum majors with award.
    Photo of New Diana band courtesy of Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb.
  • Photo of New Diana band.
    Photo of New Diana band courtesy of Cheyenne Stevenson.
  • Photo of Shelbyville band.
    Photo of Shelbyville band courtesy of UIL.
  • Photo courtesy of Lufkin ISD.

4A

  • First Place – Lindale High School
  • Second Place – Spring Hill ISD
  • Third Place – Bullard High School
  • Fourth Place – Gilmer High School
  • Fifth Place – Chapel Hill ISD

5/6A

  • First Place – Lufkin High School
  • Third Place – Longview ISD

If you have photos or videos from your local marching band competing at the state military marching competition. Please share them here.