EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Multiple high school marching bands across East Texas placed high Tuesday and Wednesday night at the 2023 State Military Marching Band Contest.

The following East Texas Schools placed in the finals of their conference at the competition:

1A/2A

First Place – Carlisle High School

Second Place – Union Grove High School

Third Place – Shelbyville High School

Fourth Place – Harleton High School

Fifth Place – Timpson High School

3A

First Place – New Diana High School

Second Place – White Oak High School

Third Place – Sabine High School

Fourth Place – West Rusk High School

Fifth Place – Troup High School

4A

First Place – Lindale High School

Second Place – Spring Hill ISD

Third Place – Bullard High School

Fourth Place – Gilmer High School

Fifth Place – Chapel Hill ISD

5/6A

First Place – Lufkin High School

Third Place – Longview ISD

