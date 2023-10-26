EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Multiple high school marching bands across East Texas placed high Tuesday and Wednesday night at the 2023 State Military Marching Band Contest.
The following East Texas Schools placed in the finals of their conference at the competition:
1A/2A
- First Place – Carlisle High School
- Second Place – Union Grove High School
- Third Place – Shelbyville High School
- Fourth Place – Harleton High School
- Fifth Place – Timpson High School
3A
- First Place – New Diana High School
- Second Place – White Oak High School
- Third Place – Sabine High School
- Fourth Place – West Rusk High School
- Fifth Place – Troup High School
4A
- First Place – Lindale High School
- Second Place – Spring Hill ISD
- Third Place – Bullard High School
- Fourth Place – Gilmer High School
- Fifth Place – Chapel Hill ISD
5/6A
- First Place – Lufkin High School
- Third Place – Longview ISD
