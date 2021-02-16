Multiple firefighters battling blaze at The Mountain in Canton

CANTON, Texas (KETK)- Multiple fire departments are working on a fire at The Mountain in Canton.
The building has multiple shops and hotels.
The South Van Zandt County Volunteer Fire Department said four fire stations in Canton are responding, and they are also assisting.
The place previously caught fire three times in the past five years, according to the the fire department.
