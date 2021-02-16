Multiple firefighters battling blaze at The Mountain in Canton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, Texas (KETK)- Multiple fire departments are working on a fire at The Mountain in Canton.

The building has multiple shops and hotels.

The South Van Zandt County Volunteer Fire Department said four fire stations in Canton are responding, and they are also assisting.

The place previously caught fire three times in the past five years, according to the the fire department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51