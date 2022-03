MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) — Several homes have been damaged in the Mt. Enterprise area due to Monday evening’s severe weather, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

The reports of damaged homes are mostly focused west and north of Mt. Enterprise. Several trees have also been reported to be down.

Rusk County OEM has multiple emergency resources in the area. They are also advising drivers to stay away from these areas at this time.