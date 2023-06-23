RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Multiple people were injured Thursday night in a Rusk County crash at Loop 571 and SH 323.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, three people were taken to local hospitals and at least one other was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The two-car crash had significant debris, according to officials, and Loop 571 was temporarily closed while two Flight for Life helicopters arrived at the scene.

Officials said the roadway was cleared by 2:45 a.m. after both helicopters cleared the crash scene. Texas DPS, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson Fire and multiple EMS units responded to the scene.