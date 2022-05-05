RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A confirmed tornado at the Whispering Pines RV Park in Rusk County caused damages, according to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

The RV park is located on Highway 259 South between Mount Enterprise and Minden.

“Several of these campers and some of these duplex buildings that were turned over on their side,” Valdez said.

He said there were also some pine limbs that went through an RV. Injuries were initially reported, but after arriving at the scene the sheriff said everyone was OK.

“Fortunately for us, the Lord was with these folks and nobody was injured,” Valdez said.

Damage was also reported in Dirgin. Debris and trees are down throughout the county and residents are asked to stay off the roads, if able.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.