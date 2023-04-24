HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Multiple people were displaced but no injuries were reported after a Sunday morning apartment fire in East Texas.

According to Payne Springs Fire Rescue, the structure was an old church that had been converted into apartments, and the remodel work made it difficult for extinguishment and overhaul.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal, and officials said multiple people were displaced by the fire and assisted by the American Red Cross.

Photo courtesy of Caney City Fire

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

“We would like to thank the Malakoff Whataburger for providing food and drink for the firefighters who were an scene for an extended time today,” officials with Payne Springs Fire Rescue said. “We would also like to thank the City of Malakoff for bringing out a backhoe to help open up the floors to get access to some of the smoldering fire during overhaul.”

The following departments responded to the fire: