RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A two vehicle crash that happened around 10 a.m. on Saturday near State Highway 323 and Loop 571 sent multiple people to local hospitals, officials said.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the crash required the launch of a helicopter.

Rusk County OEM units were the first on the scene and Rusk County patrol deputies, the Henderson Fire Department, Christus EMS, UT Health East Texas EMS and the Texas Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

Officials said the scene has been cleared of any debris.