TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are asking motorists to use caution Monday morning when approaching intersections as multiple are without power.

Officials said the following intersections are without power as of 7 a.m.:

S Broadway Avenue/Centennial Parkway

S Broadway Avenue/Market Square Boulevard

Loop 323/E Erwin Street

Loop 323/Lyons Avenue

According to authorities, Tyler police is working with Tyler fire to get generators deployed to these locations.

“If you approach any intersection that is without power, treat it as a four-way stop. If you come to an intersection with blinking red lights, treat that as a four-way stop,” police said. “Emergency crews are working to get all intersections up and running as quickly as possible.”