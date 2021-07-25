Several vehicles involved in ‘major accident’ near Angelina County Airport; serious injuries reported

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police say there is a major accident with serious injuries reported between Lufkin and Diboll on Highway 59, near the Angelina County Airport.

Traffic is being routed through Southwood Drive and Old Diboll Highway/Daniel McCall Drive as agencies work to clear the scene.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are requesting assistance from Lufkin police for traffic control. The Texas Department of Transportation has also been called to the scene.

Police ask that people avoid the area if possible and expect major delays on U.S. 59, Southwood Drive and Old Diboll Highway/Daniel McCall Drive as those agencies work to clear the scene.