EDOM, Texas (KETK) — 85-year-old Huey Edward Nichols was charged with murder back in August when he allegedly shot and killed neighbor George Jumper last year.

He had his bond reduced from $1 million to $50,000 in September before he was released. Last week, after eight months, he went before a grand jury who could not find enough evidence to proceed to a trial.

“I’ve been waiting all this time for something to happen to this man that killed my husband because I don’t understand this,” said Sadie Jumper, widow.

Sadie Jumper is coming forward to tell her late husband’s story.

“He cared for others. I guess he cared for others too much. He was always trying to help somebody,” said Jumper.

Jumper says her husband George would regularly check on their elderly neighbor, Huey Nichols, to make sure he was okay.

“Because he was trying to do a good thing, he’s dead,” said Jumper.

But on that hot August day, her husband would pay their neighbor one last visit.

“Pat Jorden, the county Constable, answered the phone and told me my husband had been shot and I couldn’t believe what I was hearing of course, and that somebody that we thought was our friend, a neighbor, somebody that we checked on and elderly man around the corner, had done it and I didn’t know what to think,” said Jumper.

Jumper said she has no idea what led Huey Nichols to open fire on George. Nichols claimed self-defense, with the grand jury tossing out this murder case for lack of evidence. The Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer was unavailable for an interview but gave us this statement:

“On May 18, 2022, a Henderson County grand jury no-billed Huey Edward Nichols, 86, for the charge of murder. The grand jury’s decision was made after convening over a several-month period. Under Texas law, grand jury proceedings are secret and the attorney representing the state may not disclose what transpires before the grand jury.

“The community is Edom. It’s small. You know it’s a possibility I could see him at the gas station, I haven’t. I hope I don’t. I don’t know what I would do,” said Jumper.

Sadie Jumper now having to live down the road from her husband’s suspected killer.

“It’s ruined my life,” said Jumper.

Since that tragic day, Nichols is now back home just down the street from jumper’s house. Meanwhile, she is left seeking closure, wondering what caused her to lose her husband of more than 30 years on that fateful day.