Museum on the move: Texas African American Museum gets a new a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Moving five minutes away doesn’t seem like much, but for Gloria Washington, executive director of the Texas African American Museum, it means the world.

Washington has worked in a tiny room for years inside of an elementary school.

Now, she’s moving on to a bigger and better space courtesy of the Tyler City Council.

Recently, the council chose to donate the old Fire Station 4 building to the Empowerment Community Development Corporation or ECDC. The organization is partnered with the museum.

Washington said she plans to make the most of the room she now has.

“Almost two acres of land here on 309 West Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. There we had to pay rent. Here we don’t have to pay rent,” said Washington.

The city donated the new building for free.

There’s a press conference scheduled on Friday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m. at the museum’s new location. This is 309 West Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Washington is starting a fundraiser to raise $1 million to renovate and transform the new space to make sure the future of African American history stays bright.