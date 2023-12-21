TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Health East Texas patients can once again access their online patient portal after it was down due to a cyberattack.

MyChart, the portal that allows patients to schedule appointments, message providers, view medications and request prescription refills, access e-check in, view test results/visit summaries and pay bills, is now back online as of Thursday.

Users will be prompted to reset their passwords, UT Health said.

“Additionally, a small subset of MyChart features remain temporarily unavailable as a result of the recent downtime, including video visits and access to financial statements via MyChart,” according to UT Health East Texas’ statement. “We are working diligently to restore these features and other systems as quickly as possible following the cybersecurity incident.”

More updates can be found on UT Health East Texas’ parent company’s website.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience this incident has caused and encourage patients who have questions about their care or other clinical matters to contact their provider through MyChart or by phone,” according to UT Health East Texas.

Records went down after a ransomware attack in late November. Ardent Health Services, UT Health East Texas’ parent company, restored access to their electronic medical record platform, Epic, on Dec. 6. More systems are coming back online daily, they said.