TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A mysterious giant Santa Claus inflatable has gotten locals excited for Christmas time in Hollytree.

KETK is told it has been up for about a week now but no one knows who put it up.

“Nobody lives on this lot so we don’t know who installed Santa but isn’t that fun,” said Marsha Daugherty, a Hollytree resident.

Regardless, it has been a hit with the community, especially for children.

“I was shocked when I first saw it and I thought it was so big,” said resident Nate Navetta.

Since being put up, some kids cannot go a day without seeing it.

“My family and I like to drive by it at night,” said Nate.

Others think it is a big welcome sign for the real Santa on December 25th.

“He’s definitely coming to our neighborhood and he’s never going to miss my house,” said resident Eva Navetta.

The Santa Clause inflatable can be found on 6709 La Costa Drive, Tyler in Hollytree.