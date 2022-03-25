NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Animal Shelter will be renovating their space and will need help temporarily rehoming medium to large breed dogs.

During the renovation process, the number of operational kennels will be limited. The shelter will have to reduce the number of medium and large dog intakes and will be based on available space.

Those that can foster or know of someone in Nacogdoches County that has the space, time and ability to take care of medium or large breed dogs during the renovation process can apply here.

The improvements to the shelter will be made to maintain Department of State Health Code Standards.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but Animal Services will be working diligently to get this project completed as soon as possible and return to their normal services,” the city of Nacogdoches- City Government said in a Facebook post.