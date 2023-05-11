NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — There was dangerous flooding in parts of East Texas Wednesday night. The storm hit parts of Nacogdoches really hard, businesses, homes and other areas were flooded.

In Nacogdoches, many tell us it’s the worst they’ve seen in years.

“Apparently, this kind of flooding hasn’t happened in 48 years,” Jonathan Aviles, the social media manager at Banita Creek Hall.

The popular Banita Creek Hall has horrible flooding damage from the storm. And the same goes for areas throughout the City of Nacogdoches.

“Road closures this morning because of flooding, it’s on both ends of the campus,” said Graham Garner, the Chief Communications Officer at SFA.

While most students are gone for the summer, SFA lost power at a few buildings.

“Over this last night has been more severe so there’s a lot more flooding on campus,” said Garner.

SFA soccer fields had some of the worst flooding they’ve seen before.

“You can see a lot of it here. Luckily, we are not playing right now so it’s not inhibiting anything like that,” said Garner.

Banita Creek Hall, well-known for its country music and dancing, deals with the aftermath. They’re planning to be closed until further notice.

“We had shirts that are ruined, old posters of former bands that performed in here,” said Aviles.

Water and debris covered the inside of the restaurant. They’ve heard from bands, performers and many others reaching out to offer help.

“It was heartbreaking to come up on that just like man this is like a hung with from home and now it’s flooded,” said Aviles.

Knowing that this event center will shine through any hardships.

“This is a resilient bunch and they’re gonna do whatever it takes to make this bigger and better than ever,” said Aviles.

When driving, be sure to check the routes for flooded areas so you’re safe!