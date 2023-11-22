NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches-based company expanded their recall of pet food last week due to the potential for salmonella contamination.

According to the FDA, TFP Nutrition expanded their voluntary recall of all dry dog food, dry cat food and catfish formulas manufactured in their Nacogdoches facility, and individuals handling the pet food can become infected “especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with surfaces exposed to this product.”

The FDA said TFP Nutrition is working directly with retailers to remove the impacted product from the supply chain, and apologizes for any potential issues.

A full list of the affected pet foods and their manufacturing dates can be found here.