Nacogdoches Blueberry Festival offers sweet surprises for everyone

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The 31st annual Blueberry Festival kicked off this weekend in Nacogdoches.

A bluegrass concert was held on Friday to kick everything off, featuring bluegrass groups like The Purple Hulls, Hickory Hill, The Farm Hands and Gent Mountain Grass Burrs.

KETK’s Neal Barton was there Friday to present each act before their performance. The event is free and open to the public.

The festival was postponed from 2020 due to COVID-19, but they were back in full swing this year. In addition to the fun, games and entertainment offered at the festival, the nearby Nacogdoches Fire Department offered the opportunity to get a vaccination.

Festivities kicked off last Sunday and lasted through this weekend. This is the only state-sanctioned blueberry festival in Texas, drawing more than 19,000 people to downtown Nacogdoches, according to the Blueberry Festival website.

In addition to the arts and crafts, tasty treats, shows and activities, there was some helpful real-world advice available as well.

“They are really nice plants and healthy plants, and we will give you all the information you need to be a successful blueberry farmer,” Louis Duffield of Stoneybrook Farm said.

The festival featured some fun activities including a Mr. and Miss Blueberry pageant, a 5K “Running of the Blueberries”, a blueberry pie eating contest, a car show, a cupcake baking battle and more.

In the true nature of the blueberry harvest, thousands of pounds of fresh blueberries are sold and festival-goers could catch free shuttles to tour and pick their own blueberries from nearby farms.