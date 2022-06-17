NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches said Thursday their daily brush and leaf collection has been running behind schedule due to a staffing shortage.

The city released a statement on Facebook saying while they normally run two trucks daily around the city, they currently “are only able to run one truck at this time.”

“Leaf and brush collections could take anywhere from 6-7 weeks to reach your area. We understand the inconvenience this has caused many of you and we apologize for the lengthy delay going forward.” City of Nacogdoches

The statement said that along with the staffing shortage, the excessive amount of brush from the April and May storms is causing delays.

If you want to know where the truck is currently located, you may call the Public Works office at 936-559-2583.