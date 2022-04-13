NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Non-stop heavy rain and very high winds from Tuesday night’s storms left some buildings in Nacogdoches without a roof. On Wednesday, the extent of the damage continues to be assessed across town.

“We have had little things here in there with all the wind here, but nothing like this,” said manager of Harry’s Building Material, Kerry Powell.

Harry’s Building Materials lost half of their roof in Tuesday night’s storms and are asking customers to bear with them as they work on putting things back together.

“We’ve made a few deliveries today and we are still trying to do what we can. We are having to work off laptops and using our phones as hotspots since we do not have internet because all our phones and everything are run through the internet,” said Powell.

Powell said that in the last 50 years that he’s resided in East Texas, storms have never been this bad and it is not stopping them from opening back up. The warehouse is open and they have covered up merchandise to protect everything from the leaky roof.

“We are just not used to as many storms. We are used to the severe storms, but we have had several back to back that have hit various locations around us and including us,” said Nacogdoches Fire Battalion Chief, Sean Black.

Strong wind gusts in Nacogdoches have knocked trees and power lines down in neighborhoods, leaving residents without power for more than 12 hours.

“We do not recommend that you just start cutting the downed trees because you don’t know if the power is truly off. Even when we are responding to a downed power line, we always steer clear until Oncor or Deep East Texas shows up to let us know that the power is completely off,” said Black.

Lately, with the most severe storms happening at night, fire officials are advising everyone to be aware of potential dangers in and around your house.

“Just follow the news because they let us know where the storms are going and exactly what it is doing, and do your best to stay safe,” said Black.