NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Downtown Nacogdoches held their 32nd Texas Blueberry Festival, and no one was letting this above average heat affect their fun.

“We’re bond to have fun whether we fall down or not,” said Vincent and Patricia Bonura.

Vincent Bonura and his wife Patricia had to visit Lufkin for work. So, on a whim, they decided to make a weekend out of it.

“We didn’t even know about the festival until we got here,” said the Bonuras.

That’s when they found the Texas Blueberry Festival in Nacogdoches. So, they loaded up their 2 dogs in their stroller and started to stroll down the brick streets.

“They did a really nice job with setting all this up, just right,” said the Bonuras.

They were looking for something unique, and that’s just what Revolution Road Wood Fire Pizza provided. They created a special pizza just for the blueberry festival.

“We call it the Ribbiteye based on the blueberries that grow well in East Texas, that they first planted here in Nacogdoches,” said Brent Ivy, owner, Revolution Road Wood Fire Pizza.

Brent Ivy says one of his employees is the brain behind the blueberry pizza.

“It’s a sweet ricotta based, ricotta mixed with some sugar, and we have fresh blueberries on it and we made a blueberry coulis or puree, and do a lemon zest on top with a drizzle,” said Ivy.

The higher heat and humidity is defiantly not keeping the crowds away from Nacogdoches this weekend.

“They got little baby swimming pool set out so they can, so we can set them in that, and they’ll walk around in it and cool down,” said the Bonuras.

Vincent and Patricia loved that vendors offered little pools and water for dogs to cool off in.

“I thought she was going to jump out, because they don’t like baths, but they both just sat in there,” said the Bonuras.

The heat may have been unbearable, but visitors say it didn’t change their view of the Texas Blueberry Festival.

“We’re looking forward to coming back next year,” said the Bonura’s.

The downtown streets of Nacogdoches created memories for families in East Texas and beyond.