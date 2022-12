NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches City Council approved a resolution on Tuesday requesting TxDOT to close six of the eight turn arounds on the west part of Loop 224.

“The City of Nacogdoches hopes that by closing the majority of the turn arounds it will make the west loop a safer area to travel,” said the Nacogdoches Police Department.

The resolution will be handed to TxDOT, that will decide if they can close the turn arounds.