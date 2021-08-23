Nacogdoches city council to hold master plan meeting to create changes in town

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)- Nacogdoches officials are planning to make some changes in the city.

City council is hosting their master plan meeting on Tuesday to provide residents with an updated comprehensive plan.

Officials are planning to focus on the historical preservation of the statues downtown.

They also want to create a 10- 20 year plan that allows the city to keep some of its charm but also promotes growth.

The master plan will also cover other issues such as improving transportation and adding more housing.

City officials anticipate the master plan will take 12 to 18 months. They are encouraging the public to provide their input.

The event is on Tuesday at 5 p.m. inside the C.L. Simon Recreation Center.