NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – On Jan. 25, immediately following a special joint meeting, Nacogdoches City Council unanimously voted to appoint their interim City Manager.

Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger was named interim City Manager for the City of Nacogdoches.

Kiplinger has been in public service for over 30 years. He started as a firefighter, driver and arson

investigator for the Nacogdoches Fire Department in 1993 and did that until 2000. He then went on to work as Fire Marshal and Director of Community Development for the City of Dickinson in Galveston County from 2000 to 2006 where he also served as acting City Manager.

He made his return to Nacogdoches after being hired as Fire Chief in 2006 and has served in that position ever since.

Kiplinger played a big roll in the COVID-19 community shots clinics leading him to earning the Citizen of the Year Award by the Chamber of Commerce in 2022.

He will be filling in for Mario Canizares, the Nacogdoches City Manager since August of 2020, as he was recently appointed as the new Town Manager for Prosper in north Texas.

The City of Nacogdoches said that Kiplinger is excited about this opportunity to help city staff continue to provide excellent service to the citizens of Nacogdoches.