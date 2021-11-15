Nacogdoches Co. authorities find missing woman inside vehicle that crashed into creek

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has located the body of a woman reported missing last Monday.

Jennifer Reppond, 42, was living in Etoile before she disappeared and was last seen Sunday, Nov. 7 in the Morgan’s Cove Subdivision in Etoile at a friend’s residence.

Yesterday afternoon, the sheriff’s office received a phone call after three teenagers who were duck hunting came across an SUV that was in Moss Creek off Farm-to-Market Road 226.

When law enforcement arrived, a female, later identified as Reppond, was found deceased inside the vehicle. They believe the vehicle had been there for several days.

Due to the depth of the creek, it took several hours to remove the SUV. At this time, police do not suspect foul play, and believe Reppond left the roadway and crashed into the creek.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Kerry Don Williamson responded to the scene and an autopsy was ordered. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the accident.