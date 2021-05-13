Nacogdoches County crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY (KETK) — One person is dead and another hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Nacogdoches County.
A pickup truck and a semi-trailer truck hauling lumber collided on Texas Highway 103, about 4.5 miles east of Etoile at 10:25 am. Tuesday, the DPS said.
Tara Demetriades, 46, of Milam, was driving the pickup going west when she made what the DPS said was an unsafe turn and was struck by the lumber truck behind her. The lumber truck, driven by Kenedy Edwards, 54, of Center, ran off the road and struck a tree.
Edwards died at the scene. Demetriades was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin by
a medical helicopter and then transferred to a Bryan hospital, the DPS said.
The crash remains under investigation.
