NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – During a Tuesday meeting, the Nacogdoches County Commissioners Court approved emergency repairs to the dormitories in the County Jail.

Last year, the jail reportedly had a dormitory emergency that involved water damage, causing for funds to be allocated in the 2024 budget to repair the remaining damage.

Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell, said on Dec. 31 a dormitory in the jail had damage to the roof. He said the problem was temporarily repaired, however a permanent solution was needed.

“If we do discretionary exemption and declare this an emergency, which it really is in my opinion, we would expedite this and begin to get work done immediately,” Sowell said.

The motion was carried without opposition.