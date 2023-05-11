NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell has issued a Declaration of Disaster after the extensive rainfall and flooding that took place overnight.

He wrote a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott asking for him to declare a state of emergency as the county has experienced extensive damage that will need the help of the state to recover from. Sowell’s letter to Abbott reads as followed:

“Dear Governor Abbott: In the pre-dawn hours of today, thunderstorms dumped approximately 5-7 inches of rainfall throughout Nacogdoches County. Our county experienced extremely heavy rainfall in a short period of time, creating flash flooding. As a result of this storm, Nacogdoches County has experienced extensive damage to public and private property, and endangerment of the health and safety of the residents of Nacogdoches County. These conditions will create a public safety hazard I have determined that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the capability of the local jurisdiction to control, Pursuant to Section 418.001 of the Texas Government Code, I am requesting that you declare a state of emergency for the state of Texas and issue appropriate directives to deal with the emergency. Furthermore, I am asking that successive proclamations be issued and remain in effect until the threat of loss of life, injury or damage to property is contained.” Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell

A similar declaration was signed by Mayor Jimmy Mize and is attached below.