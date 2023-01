Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for their help after the burglary of a vehicle in Nacogdoches County.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of County Road 509 Wednesday morning.

Deputies are asking people to call them if they saw anything out of the ordinary Tuesday night or before 4 a.m. on Wednesday. To contact the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division, call 936-560-7777 or 936-560-7794.