Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman from Etoile

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help them locate a missing woman.

Jennifer Reppond, 42, was living in Etoile before she disappeared. She was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 7 around 6:30 a.m. in the Morgan’s Cove Subdivision in Etoile at a friend’s residence.

Reppond later left the residence and she was driving her 2004 White Chevy Tahoe with the following Texas license plate: HZY-4077.

This is the last occasion that Reppond was seen by family members or friends.

Reppond’s friend received a phone message early Monday morning on Nov. 8, and they have not spoken to her since then.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7794.