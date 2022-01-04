Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scammers targeting registered sex offenders

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) has received reports of a scammer targeting registered sex offenders.

NCSO said that the scammer said that they were an employee of the sheriff’s office using the identities of:

Lieutenant Yarbrough

Detective Washington

Officer Riley

The scammer is allegedly contacting registered sex offenders and telling them that they have active warrants for their arrest and are offering to have the warrant removed if they purchase Green Dot prepaid gift cards. The requests have been for different amounts of money.

The scammer then directs the target to the sheriff’s office, telling them that they need to collect DNA samples or other evidence.

Information that the NCSO received shows that the calls have come from two numbers, one of which is associated with the sheriff’s office. The calls have come through from 936-666-1639 or 936-560-7777.

The scammers are able to disguise their actual phone numbers through a process called spoofing, when they use local numbers to increase the chance of a person answering the call.

The sheriff’s office reminded the public that they will never request payments related to active cases or warrants. Government and official agencies will never request payments in the form of gift cards of prepaid debit cards.