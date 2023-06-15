NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches County office closed on Thursday due to a flea infestation.

The Nacogdoches County Tax Assessor-Collector Kim Morton made the decision to suspend in-person operations and plans to be able to reopen on Friday at 8 a.m.

“Workers in the isolated space discovered they had a problem with fleas and were forced to close,” a notice from the tax office stated. “The fleas are confined to the individual office, and professional pest control will service the area immediately.”