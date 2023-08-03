NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Downtown Nacogdoches has earned their Main Street America accreditation, a press release said.

This means they’re being recognized for preserving their small town charm and keeping their small businesses happy.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of towns from across the country that will get funding to keep their downtown areas special.

“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 862 Accredited Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, Interim President & CEO of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”

In 2022, across all Main Street America programs, $6.2 million in local reinvestment was raised, 7,657 net new businesses were opened, 29,174 net new jobs were created, 10,688 historic buildings were rehabilitated and 1,528,535 volunteer hours were completed.

Several other East Texas cities are also a part of this program including Tyler, San Augustine, Kilgore and Palestine.

“It is rewarding to have the hard work of our Main Street Advisory Board, downtown volunteers, property and business owners and the City of Nacogdoches recognized for their hard work,” says Tori Huddleston, Main Street Manager. “Achieving Main Street America Accreditation for 2022 is something we can all be proud of.”