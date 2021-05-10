Nacogdoches dumping 100,000 gallons of rainwater, wastewater mix into creek

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — More than 100,000 gallons of a mix of rainwater and wastewater has flowed from a Nacogdoches wastewater treatment plant into the Lanana Creek.

“The environmental threat is minimal as the overflow was 95% rainwater,” said a statement from the city.

Because several inches of rain that has fallen in the city over the past few days, the city’s wastewater

treatment plant has been “overwhelmed” and is operated a capacity, the statement said.

This caused rainwater and sanitary sewage to overflow from a manhole near the plant.

Water from the heavy rains caused a greater than normal amount of water to flow through the plant, which is designed to handle 12.88 million gallons of water per day, but at the time the overflow occurred, it was treating nearly 21 million gallons, the city said.

The Texas Commission Environmental Quality has been notified and all required notifications have been issued to media and other City of Nacogdoches officials.