Nacogdoches fire truck significantly damaged after crashing into street light pole

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)- A Nacogdoches fire truck was significantly damage after it was involved in a crash on Monday.

Around 12:03 p.m., the fire department’s ladder truck was heading east on Austin Street to help with a medical call, wrote the city of Nacogdoches.

A 2006 black sedan was stopped at a red light, and once the light became green they drove across at the intersection.

The fire engine was coming towards the vehicle with its siren and lights on.

A firefighter tried to avoid crashing into the sedan, and this caused the fire truck to steer off the highway.

Then, it struck an electrical crosswalk signal pole and a street light pole.

An 87-year-old man was driving the black sedan, and he told officials he did not hear the fire truck’s siren when he crossed the intersection.

No one was significantly injured during the wreck.