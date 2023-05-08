NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — A Nacogdoches High School senior accepted an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, the school district announced.

Veronika Willardson is a member of the class of 2023. U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, who represents the 17th Congressional District, publicly announced the appointment at Nacogdoches High School on May 1.

The ceremony was held in the school’s auditorium and speakers included Veronika, Sessions, NISD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, NHS Principal Stephen Autrey, NHS swim coach Carrie Scroggins, NHS girls track coach Christopher Moody and Dr. Spencer Willardson, Veronika’s father.